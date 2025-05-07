High school student killed, 5 others hospitalized after pickup truck crash in Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- A high school student was killed and five others were injured when a pickup truck crashed late Tuesday morning in Dana Point, a school official confirmed Wednesday.

"It is with profound sadness that I share there was an automobile accident involving six Dana Hills students yesterday," Dana Hills High School Principal Brittany Casey said in a statement. "I am deeply saddened to report that one of our students died as a result of the crash and our other five were transported to nearby hospitals with injuries.

The name of the teen driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was not immediately released. No pedestrians were injured.

The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly before noon Tuesday near the intersection of Dana Point Harbor Drive and Island Way, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The crash site is less than two miles south of the Dana Hills High campus.

Two of the truck's passengers were hospitalized in critical condition, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

Video from the scene showed the damaged white pickup on a grassy area near the street's right shoulder. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

"We are aware this tragedy will affect our entire school family and have multiple counseling agencies and therapy dogs on-campus providing support for any student or staff member in need," Casey's statement to the school's families said. "If your student would benefit from speaking with a counselor, please do not hesitate to reach out to our site directly."

"Dana Hills High School is a strong community who will come together for each other and the affected Dolphin families," the principal added.

A makeshift memorial, comprised of flowers and candles, was growing at the crash site on Wednesday morning.