'Dancing with the Stars' 2025 winter tour tickets on sale | See dates here

Your favorite dancing pros will soon be jiving their way across the country!
Tickets are officially on sale for the "Dancing with the Stars" live 2025 winter tour.
DWTS Pro Dancer Alan Bersten said getting to meet the fans is the best part of the live event.
Mandy Moore, known for choreographing Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, is also on the production team.
January 7 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
January 9 - Baltimore, MD - Lyric Baltimore
January 10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
January 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
January 12 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
January 14 - Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium at City Hall
January 15 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
January 16 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
January 18 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
January 19 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre
January 21 - Buffalo, NY - Shea's Buffalo Theatre
January 22 - Schenectady, NY - Proctors
January 23 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
January 24 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
January 25 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center
January 26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
January 28 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey
January 29 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
January 30 - White Plains, NY - The Westchester County Center
January 31 - Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square
February 1 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort - Entertainment Centre
February 2 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort & Casino
February 4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
February 5 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
February 6 - Detroit, MI - FOX Theatre
February 7 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium
February 8 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre
February 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
February 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
February 13 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium
February 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Northrop
February 15 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater
February 16 - Grand Rapids, MI- DeVos Performance Hall
February 18 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
February 19 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
February 20 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House
February 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre
February 22 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
February 23 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
February 25 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
February 26 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
February 27 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater
February 28 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood**
March 1 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 2 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
March 4 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
March 5 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
March 6 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre
March 7 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre
March 8 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre
March 9 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
March 11 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
March 12 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
March 13 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
March 14 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino & Resort
March 15 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
March 16 - Denver, CO - Buell Theatre
March 18 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center For The Performing Arts
March 19 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
March 20 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
March 21 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
March 22 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium
March 23 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
March 25 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
March 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
March 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center for the Performing Arts
March 30 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Resort Casino (2 shows)
April 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
April 3 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre
April 4 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
April 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre
To learn more about tickets, click here.
"Dancing with the Stars" airs live Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+ and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.