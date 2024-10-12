Danny Trejo likes playing a 'good' bad guy in new horror/comedy film 'Seven Cemeteries'

In "Seven Cemeteries," Danny Trejo plays a man just of prison who's asked to save a woman's ranch from a violent drug lord. He gets help from a witch who uses her craft to resurrect his old posse and the living dead fight for justice and revenge.

In "Seven Cemeteries," Danny Trejo plays a man just of prison who's asked to save a woman's ranch from a violent drug lord. He gets help from a witch who uses her craft to resurrect his old posse and the living dead fight for justice and revenge.

In "Seven Cemeteries," Danny Trejo plays a man just of prison who's asked to save a woman's ranch from a violent drug lord. He gets help from a witch who uses her craft to resurrect his old posse and the living dead fight for justice and revenge.

In "Seven Cemeteries," Danny Trejo plays a man just of prison who's asked to save a woman's ranch from a violent drug lord. He gets help from a witch who uses her craft to resurrect his old posse and the living dead fight for justice and revenge.

HOLLYWOOD -- Danny Trejo heads the cast of the new horror/thriller/comedy movie, "Seven Cemeteries." He gets some help from an actor we got to know for playing "Napoleon Dynamite's" friend, Pedro. Clearly, the cast formed a bond.

"We would get ready to shoot a scene and then we'd all start laughing at the scene and it took us eight minutes to stop and get going," said Trejo.

In "Seven Cemeteries," Trejo plays a man just of prison who's asked to save a woman's ranch from a nasty, violent drug lord. A witch uses her craft to resurrect his old posse...and the living dead join the fight for justice and revenge.

Bottom line here: Do you really want to go up against anyone Danny portrays?

"I've been playing a 'good' bad guy now. I used to be a 'bad' bad guy. I've been playing a good bad guy because in this one, the zombies and stuff are good guys!" laughed Trejo.

One of the living dead is "Napoleon Dynamite" favorite Efren Ramirez...who sports a ghastly look for his often-comedic role.

"I was probably aiming for the Beetlejuice kind of look and feel," said Ramirez. "And I was in the chair for nearly three hours, you know, just to get that perfect look of being dead."

Ramirez has one bit of advice for those going to see "Seven Cemeteries."

"Watch it and watch it again because you're going to find the little nuances the second time you watch it," said Ramirez.

"It's so well-mixed that it's hard to say, 'Is this a comedy or a horror?' But it's funny and scary," said Trejo.

It's now in theatres, on demand and on digital now.