Dashcam captures terrifying motorcycle crash on Eastbound 210 Freeway in Irwindale, CHP says

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Dashcam video captured a terrifying motorcycle crash Tuesday on the Eastbound 210 Freeway in Irwindale, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 1:10 p.m. between a motorcycle and a truck.

When officers arrived, they located the motorcycle in the center median of the carpool lane.

CHP took a call shortly after on the whereabouts of the driver of the motorcycle.

He was with another vehicle that had since exited the freeway at the Irwindale exit, CHP said.

The motorcycle rider survived and only suffered minor injuries.

It is unknown if he was transported to a hospital for evaluation.