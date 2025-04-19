'Dating app rapist' arrested in Fontana, police looking for more possible victims

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police arrested a 31-year-old man in Fontana Thursday for raping a woman he met on a dating app and are asking other potential victims to come forward.

"Last year, May of 2024 our officers received a report that he had raped a female in a vehicle in our city," said Fontana Police officer Steven Reed.

Oscar Silva Morales of San Bernardino was arrested in connection to that case, but according to police, the case didn't end there.

During their investigation, police connected Morales to a second victim in Orange County.

Investigators said he targeted his victims on dating apps using usernames like "Thataboii_Laloo" and "Joey242599."

"He was contacting them on different dating websites and once he made contact with them, they'd switch over to text apps like SnapChat and arrange a meeting," said Reed.

Authorities said Morales often met women in public parks, a setting that may have felt safe. But once there, he would allegedly persuade them to get into his vehicle and that's when the encounters would turn criminal.

"Through the statements he gave to the investigators they believe there are going to be multiple victims still out there that were never identified. Maybe they are afraid to come forward, maybe they are underage," said Reed.

Investigators have tracked down two of Morales' online usernames, but they believe he used others. They're urging potential victims to come forward with information.

"It is nothing that they did wrong and them coming forward will help us make sure that this person doesn't have the ability or access to other people to victimize them as well," Reed said.

Police said Morales' profiles have been taken down by the dating platforms.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective Baker at 909-854-8014 or lbaker@fontanaca.gov.