Daywalkers vs Vampires: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Malachi Barton on new rivalry in 'ZOMBIES 4'

Stars of "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" give insights on the new monster rivalry

LOS ANGELES -- This summer, the mega-hit franchise "ZOMBIES" is back for its fourth installment, "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires," and On The Red Carpet has all of the details from the stars.

After Zed (Milo Manheim), Addison (Meg Donnelly), Willa (Chandler Kinney) and Eliza (Kylee Russell) set off on a road trip following their freshman year at Mountain College, their summer goes awry when they discover two feuding factions.

It's Daywalkers versus Vampires!

"In this movie, these are kids that just like, really despise each other, and they're going at it," Manheim told us.

When young leaders Nova (Freya Skye), a Daywalker, and Victor (Malachi Barton), a Vampire, are left in charge to unite their clans, they must challenge years of history and prejudice.

"For our characters, it's been, it's all we've known our whole lives. 'Oh, we don't like the Daywalkers.' Anytime you see a Daywalker, you blast them," said Barton.

Skye added, "Nova and Victor were the only ones to step outside of the teaching and kind of wonder, you know, what if we didn't?"

Along with new monsters comes new music, which Donnelly compares to some classic Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs).

"I think when you listen to it, it reminds you of like, 'High School Musical' or 'Camp Rock.'" When it comes to their music style, "The Daywalkers and Vampires have their own sounds, like they're not in Seabrook, so they have a different way of communicating, and theirs is more like pop-rock."

And it wouldn't be a "ZOMBIES" movie without big dance numbers.

The cast filmed many of the dance sequences on the beach in New Zealand, and Barton told us "We filmed part of 'Place to Be' at a sand dune and the- and like some of the dancers were in the water. And then there's like, seven-foot waves out there, and it's just, it's unreal. It was crazy."

Will the Daywalkers and Vampires settle the score or pave a new path?

Find out when "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" premieres July 10 on Disney Channel and streams the next day on Disney+.

