American Airlines regional jet collides with helicopter, crashes on way to Reagan Airport: FAA

WASHINGTON -- A regional jet crashed near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia on Wednesday evening after a midair collision with a military helicopter, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

In a statement, the FAA said their preliminary investigation found a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet that was being operated for American Airlines collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while approaching Reagan National Airport around 9 p.m. ET.

The FAA said the plane had departed from Wichita, Kansas. Two U.S. officials confirmed the helicopter involved in the collision was a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter.

Washington D.C. Fire and EMS officials said all takeoffs and landings at the airport have been halted in the aftermath of the crash.

"All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update," the airport wrote on X.

American Airlines released a statement, saying, "We're aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available."

The aircraft went down in the Potomac River vicinity of the airport. Officials said fireboats were on the scene.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash, the FAA said, with the NTSB leading the investigation.

Information about injuries or deaths was not immediately available. A multi-agency search and rescue operation is underway, according to D.C. police.

Vice President JD Vance posted on X, "Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best. "

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.