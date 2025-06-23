Southbound 405 Freeway shut down through Sepulveda pass after deadly crash involving officer

Both sides of the 405 Freeway were shut down through the Sepulveda Pass after a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a police officer.

Both sides of the 405 Freeway were shut down through the Sepulveda Pass after a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a police officer.

Both sides of the 405 Freeway were shut down through the Sepulveda Pass after a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a police officer.

Both sides of the 405 Freeway were shut down through the Sepulveda Pass after a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a police officer.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down through the Sepulveda Pass after a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a police officer early Monday morning.

The crash was reported in southbound lanes around 2 a.m. at Moraga Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people were injured in the collision, and a third person died at the scene. The CHP said one officer was involved in the crash, but it's not clear whether that was the person who died.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was waiting to learn more about the deceased individual.

All northbound lanes of the freeway were shut down for a time for the investigation, but have since reopened.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

