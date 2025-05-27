Deadly crash shuts down all northbound lanes of 110 Freeway in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fatal car crash on the 110 Freeway prompted the closure of all northbound lanes in Gardena Tuesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a body was ejected from a vehicle at around 11:35 a.m. on the northbound 110 Freeway just south of the 91 Freeway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but video from AIR7 showed two damaged cars.

All traffic is being diverted to the eastbound 91 Freeway. All northbound lanes will be blocked until further notice, according to the CHP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

