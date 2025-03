Deadly crash shuts down westbound 101 Freeway in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- All westbound lanes of the 101 Freeway were shut down in the Camarillo area following a deadly crash Monday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. at Carmen Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.

It's unclear what led up to the crash, but it appears it happened under a freeway overpass. One person was killed, and several others are believed to have been injured.

An estimated reopening time for the lanes was not available.