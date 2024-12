Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down northbound lanes of 5 Freeway near Griffith Park in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- Several northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were shut down in Los Angeles Saturday morning after a deadly motorcycle crash.

The accident was reported at around 7:25 a.m. near Griffith Park. A Sigalert was issued around 7:45 a.m., shutting down three lanes.

The California Highway Patrol was on scene working to clear the roadway.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.