Investigation underway after 1 killed, 2 injured in downtown Los Angeles shooting

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Maple Avenue and 12th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A car with the three people inside was stopped at the traffic light when police say a gunman pulled up next to them, reached up from the sunroof and opened fire. All three of them were hit by gunfire.

One of them died at the hospital and the other two victims were in critical and stable condition. The victims are believed to be between 17 and 20 years old.

No arrests have been made, and a motive for the shooting has not been determined.