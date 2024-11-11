24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Investigation underway after decomposed body found off 101 Freeway in Hollywood Hills

KABC logo
Monday, November 11, 2024 8:48PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
ABC7 Eyewitness News

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A decomposed body was found near the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills, prompting an investigation Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol was alerted to the body by the Los Angeles Fire Department around 1:20 a.m.

Investigation underway after decomposed body found off 101 Freeway in Hollywood Hills

The unidentified body was discovered between two concrete pillars on the right shoulder embankment of the southbound freeway north of Mulholland Drive, according to the CHP.

It's unclear how that individual died or how long the body had been there. The investigation is underway.

Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW