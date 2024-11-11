Investigation underway after decomposed body found off 101 Freeway in Hollywood Hills

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A decomposed body was found near the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills, prompting an investigation Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol was alerted to the body by the Los Angeles Fire Department around 1:20 a.m.

The unidentified body was discovered between two concrete pillars on the right shoulder embankment of the southbound freeway north of Mulholland Drive, according to the CHP.

It's unclear how that individual died or how long the body had been there. The investigation is underway.