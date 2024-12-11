Chase suspect involved in violent 2-car crash while attempting to flee from police in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect wanted on a felony warrant was involved in a violent two-car crash Wednesday afternoon while attempting to flee from police who were giving chase in South Los Angeles.

The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. on a residential street near the intersection of Cimarron and 54th streets in the Vermont Square neighborhood. One of the mangled vehicles came to a stop on a sidewalk after slamming into a fence in the front yard of a home. The other car ended up in the middle of the street, with its front end destroyed and debris scattered nearby.

No LAPD units were apparently involved in the crash.

Los Angeles firefighter-paramedics and police officers were seen attending to the occupants of the vehicles. The suspect was taken into custody, and two ambulances were summoned to the scene.

The injured included a woman who was in one of the vehicles at the time of the crash, and an officer who may have suffered a leg injury.

At least one other crash involving the suspect had occurred earlier, when the high-speed pursuit was on 59th Street.