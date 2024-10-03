Dee'ago Alexander Jones was 18 months old when he was found dead in July 2021.

Man sentenced to more than 28 years in prison in South LA death of toddler son

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man charged in connection with the death of his 18-month-old son who was found unconscious at a South Los Angeles motel in 2021 was sentenced to more than 28 years in prison.

Shane Flowers, 26, was charged with murder and assault on a child involving his 18-month-old son Dee'ago Alexander Jones.

During a hearing Thursday, he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 28 years and eight months in state prison. He also waived his rights to appeal.

The boy's family along with detectives who worked on the case said they were pleased with the judge's sentencing.

"Nothing can bring Dee'Ago back, however his mother and family and the hard-working LAPD detectives on this case were pleased with the lengthy sentence and that justice was finally served," said prosecutor Jonathan Hatami.

Authorities were called to the Rosa Bell Motel at 5606 S. Western Avenue on July 12, 2021, and found Dee'ago unconscious and not breathing. He was sent to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Dee'ago's mother, Ryanna Jones, testified in court against Flowers. She said she and her son came to California from St. Louis to get away from Flowers. She said it was an abusive relationship and claims Flowers would beat her.

"He was beating on me with his fists and his hands," said Jones during a court hearing in April 2023. "He's very angry, so if he was to hit my son and I would say something, I would get hit 10 times worse. I'm scared of that man. Very scared ... he's very violent. I'm very scared of him."

Flowers also came to California and the couple was staying at the hotel with the child at the time. Jones said Flowers woke her up saying Dee'ago wasn't breathing.

They called 911 but the child was reportedly already dead. Jones claims Flowers told her what he did.

"He told me that he punched him in his chest and he fell and hit his head on the floor, and he acted like he didn't know what to do," said Jones. "It looks like he just wanted to leave at that point. He left me there by myself."

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.