Delta flight makes emergency landing at LAX due to smoke on board

A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to return to Los Angeles Saturday night after smoke was detected on board.

A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to return to Los Angeles Saturday night after smoke was detected on board.

A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to return to Los Angeles Saturday night after smoke was detected on board.

A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to return to Los Angeles Saturday night after smoke was detected on board.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to return to Los Angeles Saturday night after smoke was detected on board.

The flight, which was headed to Sydney, Australia, had taken off just after 9 p.m. It returned to LAX around 30 minutes later, according to data from FlightAware.

The Airbus A350-900 aircraft landed safely and the plane proceeded to an arrival gate, Delta said in a statement.

The 162 passengers on board were reaccommodated on a different flight.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people," read the statement from Delta. "That's why the flight crew followed established procedures to return to Los Angeles (LAX) after smoke was detected in the galley. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels."

Upon landing, there was no smoke in the cockpit, but pilots requested medical attention for passengers who may have been affected by smoke, according to audio from LiveATC.net.

CNN contributed to this report.