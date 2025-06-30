Demolition begins at school damaged by Eaton Fire in Altadena

After the demolition, the auditorium and the north wing of the campus will be rebuilt.

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Progress continues in the effort to rebuild Altadena after January's destructive Eaton Fire.

On Monday, demolition began at the Eliot Arts Magnet Academy in Altadena, which was damaged in the wildfire.

Since the fire, students were relocated to McKinley School in Pasadena, but they're eager to return to their own campus.

It's unclear when the project will be finished and when students will return to the campus.