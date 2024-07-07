Deputies break up large fight between neighbors over fireworks in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies in Palmdale broke up a fight between a large group of neighbors that started as a dispute over fireworks.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on the 37000 block of Springfield Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived, they encountered at least two groups of people fighting with each other in what was described as a chaotic scene. About 30 were involved, authorities said.

It started when a man in his 60s confronted a group that was setting off fireworks, and someone in the group threw a glass bottle at the man's head. That man was taken into the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Authorities were not able to determine who threw the bottle, so nobody was arrested.