SLO County deputies recover 500 pounds of stolen avocados worth as much as $5K

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KABC) -- The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office recovered 500 pounds of avocados following a brazen theft last Thursday in rural Nipomo.

Deputies responded to a ranch at about 8:30 p.m. on July 11 for a report of two men actively stealing avocados. Authorities said deputies were able to quickly locate the two suspects and take them into custody.

Wilson Carrero, 38, and Baltazar Garcia, 40, both residents of Santa Maria, were arrested and booked into SLO County Jail.

Carrero faces charges of felony grand theft along with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, the SLO County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said the avocados were estimated to be worth between $3,000 - $5,000.

The theft of avocados from this ranch has been an ongoing issue.