3 arrested after trying to steal jewelry from elderly victim in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities say

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people accused of trying to steal from elderly people in Rancho Cucamonga have been arrested, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Deputies arrested the trio on Dec. 5 after they attempted to steal a necklace from an elderly woman's neck. Authorities say some good Samaritans stepped in, which prompted the suspects to flee in a car.

Deputies found them a short time later near Foothill Boulevard and Milliken Avenue. They were identified as Maria Caldarau, Miheala Gardian and Ovidiu Alexandri Stan, all from Fullerton.

During the investigation, authorities linked them to three different theft cases involving elderly victims. Two of them had out-of-country warrants for robbery, theft from elderly and grand theft.

Detectives are asking additional victims to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station at (909) 477-2800.