DHS agents at CSU Fullerton were part of explosive detection team on training mission, police say

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Cal State Fullerton Police Department is addressing concerns after federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security were spotted on campus.

In a post shared late Wednesday night on X, police confirmed a DHS Explosive Detection K-9 team, which consisted of one K-9 and its handler, was on campus to conduct routine training.

"They were not here to enforce action or conduct an investigation," read the post.

The police department's response came after several students began posting about seeing DHS on campus on social media. Some teachers announced they were canceling classes.

Police said the department has a point of contact specifically related to matters of immigration through the CSUF Risk Management and Compliance Office, which can be reached at 657-278-7475 during and after business hours.

"We urge you to contact this office to verify information before taking action based solely upon social media postings," said police.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the university for further comment and is awaiting a response.