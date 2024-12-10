Dick Van Dyke, wife safely evacuate Malibu home as Franklin Fire approaches

One home was destroyed and others were damaged in a Malibu Canyon neighborhood but firefighter efforts helped prevent greater devastation.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Among celebrities whose homes have been threatened by the Franklin Fire in Malibu Canyon is Dick Van Dyke, who safely fled the approaching flames with his wife and their pets.

Van Dyke, who turns 99 on Friday, said he and his wife Arlene and their animals are safe except for a cat who remains missing.

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving," Van Dyke posted on Facebook. "We're praying he'll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires."

Witnesses say a home across the street from where Van Dyke lives burned down but the actor's home was spared from the flames. Also in the immediate vicinity is the Serra Retreat, a Catholic conference center that was damaged by flames.

Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene Silver look on during a hand and footprint ceremony for Carol Burnett at the TCL Chinese Theatre, June 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The New York Times reports that Cher also fled her home and had safely evacuated to a hotel. Barbra Streisand is among other celebrities who also own homes in the area near the flames.

Several other homes in the area suffered minor damage to garages and decks. But community members joined firefighters in structure-protection efforts to help prevent further devastation. One volunteer firefighter brigade was formed after the devastating Woolsey Fire in 2018.

"We saved our house," said local resident Alec Gillis. "In Malibu we know there's gonna be fires. We prepare."