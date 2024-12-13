Dick Van Dyke reunited with pet cat who went missing during Franklin Fire evacuation

Dick Van Dyke updated fans that his cat Bobo has been found safe the pet went missing as the actor was fleeing the Franklin Fire.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Dick Van Dyke was among the celebrities who fled their Malibu homes earlier this week due to the raging Franklin Fire.

Van Dyke said he and his wife Arlene and their animals were safe except for a cat, Bobo, who went missing.

Fortunately, Bobo escaped the chaos and is safe. Van Dyke, who turns 99 on Friday, shared they found the cat when they returned to their home.

"There was so much interest in his disappearance that Animal Control was called in to assist," Van Dyke wrote on Facebook. "But, thankfully he was easy to find and not harmed."

The actor also shared his home was spared from the flames.