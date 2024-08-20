Diego Luna calls 'Andor's' second and final season 'more mature, intense'

The "Star Wars" star spills (as much as he can) about the final season

"Andor" star Diego Luna spills (as much as he can) about the "more mature, intense" final season.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The critically acclaimed Lucasfilm series, "Andor" is preparing to launch its second and final season.

Diego Luna, who stars as Cassian Andor in the "Star Wars" original series, recently joined fans at D23 to build excitement for the show, which "will continue to follow Cassian Andor over the period of four years as he grows into the rebel hero we see fulfill his destiny in 'Rogue One.'"

On The Red Carpet spoke with Luna about what the fan reception has meant to him.

"There's so many people out there that care about the story that I'm working on. It's not just a story that matters to me. It's because there's people like me out there that care about what I care about," he said.

"It's important to remind ourselves that we exist, because they exist and the other way around."

As the show heads into its final season, Luna says the fans are "going to have to be patient, because I'm not going to say anything. At least, I'm not going to answer the questions you have; who's coming back, what's going to happen with this character or this other character. They're going to have to be patient."

When it comes to comparing the two seasons, says the second season is "more mature, intense. It's four years in the life of Cassian versus the first season that was one year."

Since "Andor" is a prequel series to the film "Rogue One," he explains that we'll soon be introduced to a few familiar faces.

"There's five planets, so many characters from season one that now we have to tell you what happened to them and from 'Rogue One.' They have to be introduced for 'Rogue One' to happen, right? So, it's intense."

The second and final season of "Andor" will launch on Disney+ in 2025.

