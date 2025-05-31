Director of Psychological Services Bureau leans on LASD family as he rebuilds after Eaton Fire

The man tasked with helping Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies cope with tough situations is now needing support himself after losing his home in the Eaton Fire.

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The man tasked with helping Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies cope with tough situations is now needing support himself.

After losing his home in the Eaton Fire, Steve Seetal -- the director of the LASD Psychological Services Bureau -- is leaning on his colleagues and community to rebuild and rebound.

Seetal is focused on the future and rebuilding his home and life in Altadena.

"When I look at this lot, I feel hopeful," Seetal said, looking at the lot where his home once stood.

Seetal shared video of the frightening scene as he and his family evacuated the night of the Eaton Fire.

Despite the fast-moving flames, he was sure he would return to find his home standing. Instead, he found a smoldering pile of rubble.

"Every part was on fire. I was very aware that there wasn't anything that would be salvageable," Seetal said. "It is difficult to put that into words. It's just certainly something that I won't ever forget."

As a psychologist and the director of the Psychological Services Bureau for the L.A. Sheriff's Department, Seetal turned to his training to not only help himself and his family, but also the deputies and staff at the close-knit Altadena station in the heart of the destruction.

"They've been here since before the fires, and they take it seriously and they have a heart for the community," Seetal said. "I've seen that and we experienced that -- my family experienced that. I know that they're going to continue to support the community."

Seetal, who had been with the department for 13 years, says the overwhelming support from the LASD has been key to his recovery, and he wants to make sure he gives back just as much as he has received.

He says, balancing being a victim and a provider has shown him how we can all rise from the ashes.

"Really being able to rely on that support or that encouragement, and really, the awareness that resilience is formed through the support of others," Seetal said.

Seetal says whether it's him, other victims, the deputies, or the community as a whole -- the only way to survive this tragedy and recover with resilience is by doing it together.