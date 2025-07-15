Disabled veteran speaks out after Camarillo raid, says he was 'wrongfully detained'

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- The disabled Army veteran who was detained and held for days after last week's immigration rain in Camarillo is speaking out.

George Retes, 25, reached out to Eyewitness News personally to tell his side of the story.

In a statement, he said he was wrongfully detained last Thursday while reporting for his security job at Glass House Farms.

Retes added that he identified himself as a U.S. citizen and employee of the cannabis farm, but federal agents ignored him.

He claims he was held for three days without being charged, without a phone call, without access to legal help, and without medical care for the chemical agents he came into contact with.

Retes' statement reads, in part: "What happened to me wasn't just a mistake - it was a violation of my civil rights. It was excessive force. And it was a failure of justice. I'm speaking out not just for myself, but for every citizen who could have ended up in my place that day."

Retes is now calling for a full investigation into the actions of federal agents involved in last week's immigration operation.

Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security's Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, released the following statement:

"George Retes was arrested and has been released. He has not been charged. The US Attorney's Office is reviewing his case, along with dozens of others, for potential federal charges related to the execution of the federal search warrant in Camarillo."