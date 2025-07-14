Disabled veteran, a US citizen, released without charges after taken during Camarillo raid: union

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A disabled U.S. Army veteran who was detained during last week's immigration raid in Ventura County has been released without charges.

The United Farm Workers Union says 25-year-old George Retes, a U.S. citizen, was released Sunday night after spending more than three days in federal custody.

Concerned family members are desperate for answers after they say a disabled U.S. veteran and citizen was taken during a immigration raid in Camarillo

Retes works as a security guard at Glass House Farms in Camarillo, a cannabis farm where the raid took place Thursday.

His wife and sister told Eyewitness News they saw him in AIR7 footage trying to leave the scene in his white vehicle as tensions escalated between federal agents and protesters.

They say agents broke his car's window, pepper sprayed and detained.

His family was unable to find him or get in touch with him for days.