WATCH LIVE: Federal agents conduct immigration raid at Camarillo farm

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Federal agents are conducting an immigration enforcement operation at an agricultural area in Ventura County Thursday.

The operation was taking place at a farm along Laguna Road in the Camarillo area. AIR7 was over the scene surrounded by fields as federal agents lined up across across a street and bystanders stood in front of them.

At one point, a group of protesters were seen facing off with agents who threw smoke cannisters towards them.

Eyewitness News did not immediately observe anybody being detained or arrested.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.