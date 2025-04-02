Mobile home fire in Calabasas prompts homicide investigation after disabled woman found dead

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A mobile home fire in Calabasas Monday afternoon prompted a homicide investigation after a woman in a wheelchair was found dead inside.

The fatal fire occurred near Mulholland and Dry Canyon Cold Creek Road shortly after 3:25 p.m. When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was engulfed in flames. Neighbors said they heard loud explosions.

"We heard these loud pops like 'pop, pop,' like explosions," said area resident Tracy Vale. " We live around the corner, we came outside, saw smoke and flames. We thought it was going to really get bad so we evacuated right away."

Neighbors say a single mother lived there with her three children. It was the eldest daughter who died. Neighbors said one of the daughters ran out from the house.

"Screaming bloody murder 'oh my God there's a fire, there's a fire.' She jumps the fence on my side and I go to the street and she's screaming bloody murder. 'I didn't mean to do it. I didn't mean to do it,'" said Anthony Borgnine who lives next door.

Neighbors also said that they did not know there was still another person inside the house.

"We didn't know about another daughter and then unfortunately we figured out there was another daughter. It took more than 30 minutes, like an hour, to figure out it was a person inside," said resident Gabi Gloss.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a statement Tuesday morning that said in part:

"Investigators learned an adult female was seen running out of the location as the fire consumed the residence. The adult female was briefly detained, treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation, and later released to her mother from Lost Hills Sheriff Station. The identity of the deceased female is pending the identification by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner - Coroner and notification of next of kin."

People who came by the scene Tuesday said this is a close-knit community and they are trying to help the family.

"The community is coming together. Everyone is so kind here, and caring and wanting to see what they can do for somebody," said resident Ellen Collin.

It's unclear what started the fire.