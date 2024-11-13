Discovery of Oriental fruit fly triggers quarantine in parts of OC

Efforts are underway in Orange County to stop the invasion of an unwelcomed pest. The county is working with the California Department of Food and Agriculture to target the Oriental fruit fly.

"They're not native to California, and they would be detrimental if we allow them to be established here in the state," Orange County Agricultural Commissioner Jose Arriaga said.

In October, eight Oriental fruit flies were identified by pest detection crews in Garden Grove and Santa Ana. The fly has no natural enemies and can destroy fruits and vegetables.

"They will lay eggs on over 230 different agricultural commodities and it can be residential commodities: citrus, oranges, apples avocados, and essentially the fruit will be full of maggots rendering it inviable," Arriaga explained.

The Oriental fruit flies' discovery triggered a quarantine that spans 88-square miles around the area where they were found.

"The requirements of the quarantine are to restrict the movement of agricultural commodities with the goal of restricting, or eliminating, the movement of those flies," Arriaga said.

He added if they didn't respond this way, the flies would jeopardize the ability for Orange County residents to be able to grow fruits and vegetables in their own yards.

Traps have been placed in the quarantine zone.

"Those bait stations will attract the flies if there are any, and it will eliminate them," Arriaga said.

However, residents are asked to do their part.

"We urge them not to move any unprocessed fruits or vegetables," Arriaga said. "They're safe to consume in your house. Go ahead and consume them, but please don't move them even to your neighbors because if there was to be any larvae in that fruit you're actually moving, expanding the quarantine."

No flies have been found since Nov. 1.

The quarantine in the impacted area is projected to remain in place through June 2025, but could expand to other areas if more Oriental fruit flies are detected.

Residents with questions can call CDFA's Pest Hotline at 1.800.491.1899.