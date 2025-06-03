Disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi sentenced to 87 months for stealing $15M from clients in Ponzi scheme

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former legal heavyweight Tom Girardi has been sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison for stealing $15 million from injured clients in a long-running Ponzi scheme.

Girardi, who turned 86 on Tuesday, was ordered to surrender to begin his prison sentence on July 17. He was also directed to pay more than $2.3 million in restitution and fines.

The sentencing came a day after U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton said that despite Girardi's age-related dementia, she would sentence him to prison rather than placement in a long-term care facility.

Girardi became known as a champion for the powerless, often defending people against powerful corporations, before he was convicted last year of stealing settlement money from four of his clients.

City News Service contributed to this report.