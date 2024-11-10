Disney Cruise ship rescues 4 people off sinking catamaran in Bermuda

The four individuals were recovered safely and no medical issues were reported.

A Disney Cruise Line ship rescued four people from a sinking catamaran in Bermuda on Sunday.

The 50-foot catamaran, called the Serenity, was about 230 miles off the coast of Bermuda when a gasket failure in the escape hatch caused the vessel to begin taking on water.

After the passengers called for help, the Coast Guard issued a broadcast.

The Disney Treasure, which was about 80 miles away, launched one of their small boats and rescued all four passengers.

The four individuals were recovered safely, and no medical issues were reported.

"We are pleased that the Disney Treasure was able to provide aid to the boat passengers in peril. Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety," Disney Treasure Captain Marco Nogara said in a statement to ABC News.

According to a spokesperson for the cruise line, the Disney Treasure had been on its way from Eemshaven, Netherlands, to Port Canaveral, Florida.