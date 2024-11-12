Disney+ reveals 1st look at 2025 slate and new subscriber perks to celebrate 5th anniversary

In celebration of its fifth anniversary, Disney+ unveiled an action-packed special look at its slate, including highly anticipated series from Marvel, Star Wars, Hulu, and FX.

The newly released two-minute video, seen in the player above, shows the return of fan-favorites series like "Daredevil" and new series like "Chad Powers."

New list of titles for series coming to Disney+

FX's Alien: Earth*

FX's The Bear (Season 4)*

Andor (Season 2) (streaming April 22, 2025)

Chad Powers*

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again (streaming March 4, 2025)

Good American Family*

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (streaming January 10, 2025 on Disney+ and Hulu)

Marvel Television's Ironheart (streaming June 24, 2025)

Paradise*

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (streaming December 3, 2024)

The Handmaid's Tale (Season 6)*

*Streaming on Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle Subscribers in the U.S.

Disney+ is also bringing extra joy this holiday season with the launch of new Disney+ Perks exclusively for its subscribers. U.S. subscribers can unlock a variety of exclusive perks including early access to special event tickets and merchandise, sweepstakes, and a special discount to The Happiest Place on Earth at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

New Disney+ perks for the holiday season

Special Disneyland Holiday Ticket Offer : For a limited time, Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada can purchase 2 days and get 1 day free at a Disneyland Resort theme park with a specially priced 3-Day, 1-Park per day ticket. This Disneyland Holiday Ticket offer goes on sale Nov. 13 for visits Nov. 18 - Dec. 27, 2024. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply. Park reservations are required. The total price is $330. Visit Disneyland.com/DisneylandHolidayOffer for more details.

: For a limited time, Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada can purchase 2 days and get 1 day free at a Disneyland Resort theme park with a specially priced 3-Day, 1-Park per day ticket. This Disneyland Holiday Ticket offer goes on sale Nov. 13 for visits Nov. 18 - Dec. 27, 2024. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply. Park reservations are required. The total price is $330. Visit Disneyland.com/DisneylandHolidayOffer for more details. Early access to "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour" : Get exclusive access to presale tickets to this one-of-a-kind concert experience, coming to arenas in the U.S. and Canada during the summer of 2025. Act fast - this offer is only available from November 12 at 12pm local time until November 14 at 10pm local time. For additional details about the tour, please visit www.descendantszombiestour.com.

: Get exclusive access to presale tickets to this one-of-a-kind concert experience, coming to arenas in the U.S. and Canada during the summer of 2025. Act fast - this offer is only available from November 12 at 12pm local time until November 14 at 10pm local time. For additional details about the tour, please visit www.descendantszombiestour.com. Win a trip to Star Wars Celebration in Japan : Enter daily for a chance to win a trip to Japan for Star Wars Celebration for 3 days of non-stop Star Wars surprises. As part of the Star Wars Gift the Galaxy celebration, one lucky winner will receive two (2) tickets to Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, including travel and accommodations, and a Star Wars prize pack.

: Enter daily for a chance to win a trip to Japan for Star Wars Celebration for 3 days of non-stop Star Wars surprises. As part of the Star Wars Gift the Galaxy celebration, one lucky winner will receive two (2) tickets to Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, including travel and accommodations, and a Star Wars prize pack. Early access to Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine merchandise : Bub, you'll swear by this new Deadpool & Wolverine merch. Receive early access to select product releases inspired by the action-packed blockbuster, including hats and t-shirts. Early access from November 12 - 26. While supplies last.

: Bub, you'll swear by this new Deadpool & Wolverine merch. Receive early access to select product releases inspired by the action-packed blockbuster, including hats and t-shirts. Early access from November 12 - 26. While supplies last. Early access to Home Alone merchandise: You'll be in great company with special Home Alone merchandise that brings the iconic holiday classic to life. Get early access to shop exclusive Home Alone products before the general public, including a t-shirt, sweaters, pajamas, mug and collectible pin. Early access only from November 12-18. While supplies last.

For more information and to unlock these perks, subscribers can visit www.disneyplus.com/perks.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel, Star Wars, Hulu, FX, Disney+ and this station.