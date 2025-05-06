Disneyland Resort honors SoCal firefighters with special Heroes Ticket offer, Main Street cavalcade

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The magic of Disney and the bravery of Southern California's first responders were blended together at the Happiest Place on Earth on Monday.

Disneyland Resort honored several SoCal firefighters, including some of its own firefighters, for working tirelessly during January's devastating wildfires.

The firemen recalled the events of Jan. 7 as unprecedented.

"I actually worked almost 23 days straight during that whole timeframe," said Mark McLean, a firefighter with the Los Angeles and Disneyland fire departments.

Members of LAFD, Pasadena and Sierra Madre fire departments received a hero's welcome as they took part in a special cavalcade down Disneyland's historic Main Street USA.

"Disneyland has really stepped up for our firefighters. We're very appreciative and the community by far has really been just so appreciative unlike anything that we've seen," said Capt. Adam VanGerpen, LAFD public information officer.

Larry Chu, who also works as a firefighter for Disneyland and Sierra Madre fire departments, was surprised and overwhelmed by the celebration at the park.

"None of us really get into this profession to be in the limelight or things like that, but it's definitely humbling," Chu said. "There's thousands of firefighters in this area that deserve to be in the parade with us."

"Today is unreal. Riding in a parade, riding on the fire engine with Mickey and Minnie and just seeing the look on the little kids' faces, just how excited they are," VanGerpen added.

Firefighters' families were also recognized for the sacrifices they made during the fires.

"My wife was keeping everybody safe and making sure my kids were sane and try to stay sane as well," Chu said.

Disney is celebrating California firefighters who helped battle the wildfires with a special Heroes Ticket offer.

"Starting today through Aug. 7, they will have the Hero Ticket offer available, which gives them two one-day park hopper tickets to come and celebrate at the Happiest Place on Earth at Disneyland Resort," said Jada Young, a Disneyland Resorts ambassador.

It's a token of appreciation for the hard work they put in to keep Southern California safe.

"It is very cool that Disneyland gave us the opportunity to be recognized for the hard work and like I said it's a pleasure to represent all the men and women of the fire service," McLean said.