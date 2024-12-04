Disneyland Resort unveils discount ticket offer for Southern California residents in 2025

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Disneyland Resort on Tuesday announced a discount ticket offer for Southern California residents available for the first part of 2025.

The discount is on three-day packages, starting at $199. That breaks down to roughly $67 per day.

Tickets can be used between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15 of next year.

To be considered a resident of Southern California, visitors must provide a valid government-issued photo ID with a local address on it.

