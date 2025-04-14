Ahead of REAL ID deadline, some DMV offices across Southern California to open early

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The deadline to get your REAL ID is quickly approaching, and some DMV offices across Southern California are opening early to help with the rush.

Starting May 7, U.S. travelers over 18 will be required to present a REAL ID or another form of identification, such as a passport, to board domestic flights.

Because of the looming deadline, some select DMV offices in California will open an hour earlier to help people get their REAL IDs. Starting Monday through June 27, the following SoCal offices will open on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.:

- Thousand Oaks (1810 E. Avenida De Los Arboles)

- Van Nuys (14920 Vanowen Street)

- Arleta (14400 Van Nuys Boulevard)

- Glendale (1335 W. Glenoaks Boulevard)

- Pasadena (49 S. Rosemead Boulevard)

- Culver City (11400 W. Washington Boulevard)

- Westminster (13700 Hoover Street)

- Costa Mesa (650 W. 19th Street)

- San Clemente (2727 Via Cascadita)

- Rancho Cucamonga (8629 Hellman Avenue)

That hour will be reserved only for REAL ID appointments.

Applying for a REAL ID requires proof of identity, social security number, proof of California residency and a trip to the DMV. To help make the process go smoother, the DMV also suggests you start the process online before showing up to your appointment.

The DMV says if you don't have a REAL ID and you don't have any plans to travel, you can obtain one when you renew your expired driver's license or ID card.