Documentary celebrates life, talent of legendary Las Vegas entertainer Danny Gans

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- For a time, Danny Gans was the most popular entertainer in Las Vegas: Singer, comedian, impressionist. His shows sold out night after night for years. Gans died at the height of his fame. Now, his son is looking at his father's life in a new documentary.

"Voices: The Danny Gans Story" looks at the life of a man whose talent took Las Vegas by storm. Now, there's hope this documentary, directed by his son, will make its mark here in Hollywood as part of the annual Dances with Films film festival.

"I wanted to have our world premiere in L.A., and I felt like the Chinese Theatre has such a great history," said Andrew Davies Gans. "The film festival is very highly regarded and this is, like, where I grew up. L.A. is my home, and I wanted to have the first screening here."

Davies Gans already has distribution offers that he's considering. He's especially happy that, in making this movie, he learned how other entertainers admired and appreciated his father...all parts of the big picture.

"I wanted to take the audience on a journey from beginning to end," said Davies Gans. "When you walk out of the theatre, you know, maybe it makes you want to call your mom or your dad or someone that you haven't spoken to for a long time. And I wanted to honor my dad's incredible underdog story."

Danny Gans had planned to be a professional baseball player. But after a career-ending injury, he decided to take a swing at a career in show biz. Eventually, he would hit a grand slam in Vegas. But privately, he would find himself in a slump...something Andrew learned about while making this documentary.

"Learning about those challenges that he faces with his health was really difficult," said Davies Gans. "As a director, as a filmmaker, I have a responsibility to really tell the truth and deliver the story honestly and let the audience make up their mind about my dad and his choices and his life and his legacy."

Andrew says he thinks his dad would be proud of the finished product because Danny's goal was always to entertain his audience.

"Voices: The Danny Gans Story" premieres Friday, June 20, at the TCL Chinese Theatre as part of Dances with Films.