Dodgers delay announcement of plans to assist immigrant communities

Federal agents in SUVs and cargo vans gathered near the Gate E entrance Thursday morning before heading out to various locations in the area.

Federal agents in SUVs and cargo vans gathered near the Gate E entrance Thursday morning before heading out to various locations in the area.

Federal agents in SUVs and cargo vans gathered near the Gate E entrance Thursday morning before heading out to various locations in the area.

Federal agents in SUVs and cargo vans gathered near the Gate E entrance Thursday morning before heading out to various locations in the area.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers' planned announcement Thursday about how the organization will assist Los Angeles' immigrant communities was delayed after federal immigration agents were seen staging near Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park amid reports of more raids being conducted throughout Los Angeles County.

"Because of the events earlier [ Thursday, ] we continue to work with groups that were involved with our programs, but we are going to have to delay [ Thursday's ] announcement while we firm up some more details,'' team President Stan Kasten said in a statement released Thursday night. "We'll get back to you soon with the timing.''

What happened at Dodger stadium?

On Thursday morning, dozens of federal agents in SUVs and cargo vans, most wearing tactical gear with their faces covered, gathered near the Gate E entrance before heading out to various locations in the area.

Local elected officials told ABC7 that Los Angeles City Council District 1 workers alerted the LAPD of the staging near the stadium. The Police Department then notified the Dodgers organization.

"This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization," according to a statement on the Dodgers' official account on the social media platform X. "Tonight's game will be played as scheduled."

The Department of Homeland Security responded to the Dodgers' post on X, saying, "This had nothing to do with the Dodgers."

"CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also responded to the Dodgers' post on X, saying, "False. We were never there."

A small group of federal agents were still at the location shortly after 11 a.m.

Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez arrived at the scene shortly after 10 a.m. and expressed frustration that the agents had not departed.

"We've been in communication with the mayor's office, with the Dodgers, with Dodgers security, about seeing if they can get them moved off their private property," she told ABC7 in an interview. "Public property is different. Private property -- businesses and corporations have the power to say, 'Not on my property,' And so we're waiting to see that movement happen here."

The agents' presence attracted several dozen protesters, prompting Los Angeles Police Department officers to form a skirmish line that separated the activists from the area where the federal agents had gathered. The gathering remained peaceful as of noon.

Around 1:30 p.m., LAPD and all protesters had cleared the area.

Before Thursday morning, the Dodgers organization had drawn criticism on social media for not commenting on the ongoing federal immigration enforcement actions in the L.A. area.

Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernandez wrote on Instagram Saturday: "I am saddened and infuriated by what's happening in our country and our city. I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights."

City News Service contributed to this report.