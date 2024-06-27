Dodgers bat boy saves Shohei Ohtani from foul ball with incredible catch

The Dodgers bat boy jumped into action during Wednesday's game against the White Sox to catch a sharply hit foul ball that appeared to be heading toward Shohei Ohtani!

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers bat boy jumped into action during Wednesday's game against the White Sox to catch a sharply hit foul ball - and his reaction was priceless.

The ball appeared to be heading toward Shohei Ohtani, but fortunately, the bat boy has quick hands. The incredible catch was caught on video, which has since gone viral.

The reaction from Ohtani's interpreter, Will Ireton, also got plenty of social media love.

After the fast catch, he simply nodded his head, as if he was just doing his job.

The Dodgers defeated the White Sox 4-0. Ohtani hit a leadoff drive for the second straight night, extending his RBI streak to a franchise-record 10 games.