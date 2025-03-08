Dodgers fans line up in Fairfax District to buy limited-edition Tokyo Series merchandise

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of Dodgers fans Friday waited for hours in the Fairfax District to get their hands on limited-edition Tokyo Series merchandise.

"It's the Dodgers man. We just won the World Series. We got the Tokyo Series coming up... Everyone wants that exclusive you get me," Dodgers fan Andy Nevarez said outside the pop-up shop put on by Complex.

The Dodgers will travel to Japan to face the Chicago Cubs to kick off the MLB regular season. The teams will play two regular season games on March 18, 19.

World-renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami put his love for baseball into designing Tokyo Series merchandise for the Dodgers and the Cubs.

The exclusive jerseys and caps prominently feature cherry blossoms. According to Complex, the merchandise commemorating the Tokyo Series is "infused with Murakami's signature style in celebration of the shared love of baseball in the United States and Japan."

"Seeing his design process and using certain elements that were very important for him and likely very important for his culture, he wanted to include those elements in the overall design, so the product is beautiful," Timothy Nickloff with Complex said.

The Complex pop-up store will sell the merchandise from Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The location is 433 N. Fairfax Avenue.