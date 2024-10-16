Walker Buehler 'confident' as he takes the mound for the Dodgers in NLCS Game 3

NEW YORK (KABC) -- With the series tied at one game apiece, starting pitcher Walker Buehler will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday.

"I feel good. I feel confident," Buehler told the media. "I think that probably was one of my biggest strengths for a long time was my confidence, I guess. At times this year that's kind of wavered somewhat."

Buehler, a two-time All-Star who has pitched in several big playoff games for the Dodgers, is coming off his most challenging regular season after his return from a second Tommy John surgery. He went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA.

In his last start, Buehler went five innings, allowing six runs in Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. All runs allowed in that game came in the second inning in which the Dodgers' defense offered little help.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is optimistic from what he saw in Buehler in that game.

"I think in totality with Walker, I would want the same effort, execution, focus and certainly, a different result," Roberts said.

"The series at 1-1, here on the road again, which we feel really confident in Walker," Roberts added. "I expect he's going to come out with the same kind of conviction and focus."

The best-of-seven series will be played in Queens for the next three games. The series ends if either team manages to win three straight at Citi Field.

The Mets will start Luis Severino in Game 3.