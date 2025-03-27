Dodgers set to host Tigers in home opener Thursday amid high expectations for this season

The Boys in Blue are back in L.A. and ready to take on the Tigers for their home opener.

The Boys in Blue are back in L.A. and ready to take on the Tigers for their home opener.

The Boys in Blue are back in L.A. and ready to take on the Tigers for their home opener.

The Boys in Blue are back in L.A. and ready to take on the Tigers for their home opener.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Boys in Blue are back in L.A. and ready to take on the Tigers for their home opener Thursday.

After winning their first two games of the season against the Cubs in Japan, the Dodgers are back at Elysian Park.

New technology will allow you to get in without your tickets using facial authentication. Just download the MLB Ballpark app.

Excitement is at an all-time high in Los Angeles as the Dodgers return from their Tokyo Series sweep, gearing up for their first home spring training game and a season opener filled with soaring ticket demand.

Stadium gates are scheduled to open at 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, with pregame ceremonies starting at 3:30 p.m.

Josh Groban will sing the national anthem, accompanied by a flyover and local firefighters. First pitch is at 4:10 p.m.

If you aren't going to the game you can watch it live on ESPN.

Los Angeles had a 98-64 record overall and a 52-29 record at home last season. The Dodgers pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2024 season.

Detroit had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Tigers slugged .385 with a .685 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

Eyewitness News at 3 p.m. will be broadcast live from Dodger Stadium! Don't miss the special coverage on ABC7.



