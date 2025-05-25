Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani faces hitters in 1st batting practice in nearly 2 years

NEW YORK -- Shohei Ohtani faced hitters for the first time in nearly two years in a live batting practice at Citi Field on Sunday afternoon, a significant step in his return from a second elbow reconstruction surgery.

After a six-pitch warmup, Ohtani threw 22 pitches over five plate appearances to three batters: Dodgers utility man Hyeseong Kim, Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing and Dodgers game-planning and communication coach J.T. Watkins, who volunteered to step into the box because Ohtani did not want to face a right-handed-hitting teammate.

"I've gotten so used to seeing him as a hitter," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "And so, to see him on the mound just solely as a pitcher, it was different and certainly exciting for all of us."

Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior said Ohtani's fastball velocity sat between 94 and 95 mph, and touched 97 mph. He threw four-seam fastballs, sinkers, cutters, two sweepers and a splitter in his first live action on a mound since logging 1 innings for the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 23, 2023.

"It was a big jump today, from what I understand, from the bullpens to here facing hitters," Roberts said. "Not surprised, though, because the competitor still comes out. You still want to get guys out. And so, to see him touch 97 wasn't overly surprising."

As for what's next, Prior said that a decision will be made regarding his next live batting practice session in the coming days, depending on how Ohtani rebounds. Prior also indicated that the right-hander's return to pitching in games is far from imminent.

"There's no definitive anything," Prior said. "So, I mean, there's nothing we're going to put definitive out there because, again, every day's different for him. It's a process. All [ Tommy John surgeries ] are a process so he's facing hitters for the first time. He's going to face hitters whether that's five, six, seven [ times ] , then we got to go through a progression and build him up into game endurance and stuff. But to say how many that is, I couldn't tell you. I don't know. But it's going to be some time."

Ohtani's rehabilitation process is unlike any other pitcher returning from an elbow reconstruction surgery because he is still playing every day as the Dodgers' designated hitter -- and performing at the highest level. The Dodgers could ill-afford to lose the reigning National League MVP's bat if he were to misstep in his return to the mound. Ohtani entered Sunday leading the NL with 17 home runs while batting .302 with a 1.040 OPS from the leadoff spot. The wrinkle complicates matters.

"We have to be able to react and be nimble with his workload on both sides of the baseball," Prior said.

Ohtani took the mound Sunday in front of a group of Dodgers onlookers -- a mix of players, coaches and front office executives -- and dozens of Japanese reporters recording the superstar's every movement. Dodgers bullpen catcher Hamlet Marte was behind the plate. He was lighthearted, smiling and reacting playfully to a few results.

Kim batted first and ripped a ground ball back to Ohtani on the fourth pitch of the at-bat. Ohtani smoothly fielded it and simulated a throw to first base. The play drew a loud reaction from teammates. He then struck out Watkins, a 35-year-old former minor leaguer. Rushing, a rookie top prospect, also struck out on a breaking ball.

"Everything looked real," Rushing said. "It was getting on you, as it always has. Execution was there as well."

Kim drilled a line drive down the right-field line in his second at-bat that would have likely resulted in a double, which prompted Ohtani to jokingly ask if Teoscar Hernandez, the Dodgers' right fielder, could have caught it.

Ohtani completed the much-anticipated session by walking Watkins on five pitches. Watkins jokingly flipped his bat in celebration. Ohtani appeared pleased as he walked off the field, having faced hitters for the first time as a Dodger.

"He has taken a very methodical approach to this," Prior said. "We've tried to take a very methodical approach to this, understanding the uniqueness of the situation, and I don't think anybody in that room would ever doubt what he can do. But, you know, still got a long way to go and we'll see where he comes out at the end of this year."

Ohtani underwent his second elbow reconstruction surgery in six years in September 2023. Two months later, he and the Dodgers agreed to a 10-year, $700 million contract that pays Ohtani just $2 million per season and defers the other $680 million. The present value of the contract is estimated to be $460 million. He has been more than worth the price -- on and off the field -- by just hitting.

The Dodgers, currently besieged by injuries to their pitching staff with 14 pitchers on the injured list, hope they'll see a return to his two-way prowess before the end of the season.

"If it kind of works out as it should, he's a top-end starter," Roberts said, "and so that's kind of all of our expectations."br/]