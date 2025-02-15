Dogs who were trapped inside flooded Highland property rescued by owners

The heavy rain forced evacuations and flooded a home in a Highland neighborhood Thursday night, trapping three dogs inside the property.

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Two dogs who were trapped inside a Highland property during Thursday's powerful storm are now safe.

The home became flooded after rain caused mudslides in the East Highland neighborhood while the dogs' owners were in Las Vegas.

When they saw water coming into their house from their Ring camera, the Ronquillo family rushed back home and were able to save their dogs.

This comes after a third dog was saved by a family friend Thursday when the high water reached the home's window.

The friends initially attempted to rescue all three dogs, but were unsuccessful. One of the dogs was left in the garage while the other was inside the home.

"The door is so swollen on the bottom half that I couldn't. I tried my best, my husband tried too, to try to open that door. We just couldn't get it open," said Ramona Hernandez, a friend of the owners who said she felt defeated for not being able to reach the dogs.

Fortunately, all the dogs -- Woody, Russell and Sonic are now safe and back together with their loved ones.