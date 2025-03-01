Dolby Theatre all set to host the Oscars after surviving the devastating wildfires

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With wildfires ripping through Southern California in January, Hollywood's biggest night faced a terrifying threat.

As Pacific Palisades and Altadena burned in January, another blaze, the Sunset Fire, started ripping a path through the Hollywood Hills just above the Dolby Theatre.

It spread quickly in Runyon Canyon, prompting evacuations in Hollywood, including the theatre.

"What happened here needs to be addressed," said Conan O'Brien, the Oscars host this year.

With the Oscars just days away, O'brien made it a point to acknowledge all the people of Southern California who have lost homes, businesses and sometimes even more.

"The Oscars, in the same vein, should reflect some sense of lifting people up and optimism that this town gets back to work," said O'brien.

One popular viewing party takes place every year on the coast. The Malibu Film Society chose to host its bash at Ollo Restaurant this year.

The restaurant made it through the wildfires, but the family that owns it still paid a steep price.

"The owners are among those who lost their homes. Our local businesses have really been decimated by what happened during the fires and they continue to have problems," said Scott Tallal with the Malibu Film Society.

Despite the sad situation surrounding the event, the Malibu Film Society is still looking forward to a successful Oscar showing.

"Every year since we started, one of our Q and A guests went on to win his first Oscar. And every year since then, it's been an unbroken streak," said Tallal.

This year, proceeds from their Oscars party will go to wildfire recovery efforts.

