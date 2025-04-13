Don Mischer, legendary director-producer of Academy Awards, Emmys, has died at 85

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Legendary television director and producer of multiple Academy Awards and Emmys, Don Mischer, has died at the age of 85.

His family said Mischer died in his sleep last night in Los Angeles.

His many achievements include directing and producing two Academy Awards, 15 Emmy ceremonies, multiple Kennedy Center Honors, as well as the annual 9/11 memorials at Ground Zero in New York.

His resume also includes Opening Ceremonies for the 96 Summer Olympics, the 2002 Winter Olympics, as well as Super Bowl Halftime Shows with Michael Jackson, Prince, Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen.

No further details were immediately known.