Trump said he and his team have been exploring ways to help those wanting IVF.

Trump adds new campaign pledge to get IVF paid for by government or covered by insurance

Trump adds new campaign pledge to get IVF paid for by government or covered by insurance

Trump adds new campaign pledge to get IVF paid for by government or covered by insurance

Trump adds new campaign pledge to get IVF paid for by government or covered by insurance

Trump adds new campaign pledge to get IVF paid for by government or covered by insurance

Former President Donald Trump introduced a new campaign platform on Thursday aimed at helping Americans with the cost of IVF.

At a town hall moderated by his supporter, one-time Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, Trump said he and his team have been exploring ways to help those wanting in vitro fertilization.

"I've been looking at it, and what we're going to do is for people that are using IVF, which is fertilization ... the government is going to pay for it, or we're going to get -- we'll mandate your insurance company to pay for it, which is going to be great. We're going to do that," he told Gabbard.

"We want to produce babies in this country, right?" he added.

Trump first spoke about the idea of government-funded or insurance-covered fertility treatments earlier in the day during a campaign stop in the battleground state of Michigan.

When asked by NBC News if it would be the government or insurance companies paying for IVF, the network reported that Trump said it would be the latter, "under a mandate."

Meanwhile, Trump's camp on Thursday night walked back comments the former president made earlier in the day suggesting he did not support Florida's now-implemented six-week ban on abortions.

"I think the six week is too short, there has to be more time and I told them I want more weeks," Trump told NBC.

"I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks," he added, noting that he believes abortion should be a states' issue, something he's said before.

Later, though, Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to clarify the candidate's remarks.

"President Trump has not yet said how he will vote on the ballot initiative in Florida, he simply reiterated that he believes six weeks is too short," Leavitt said in a statement.

Susan B. Anthony, Pro-Life America, President Marjorie Dannenfelser also released a statement Thursday night saying she had spoken to the president, and he told her he hasn't "committed" to how he'll vote on Florida's Amendment 4. The amendment, if passed, would insert language into the state's constitution that abortions determined medically necessary by a patient's healthcare provider would be permitted.

"He has not committed to how he will vote on Amendment 4. President Trump has consistently opposed abortions after five months of pregnancy. Amendment 4 would allow abortion past this point. Voting for Amendment 4 completely undermines his position," her statement read.