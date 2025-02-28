Trump expected to sign executive order making English the official US language

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is expected to sign a historic executive order designating English as the United States' official language, a White House official confirmed to ABC News.

The order marks the first time the country has ever had a national language.

The executive order rescinds a Clinton-era mandate that required agencies and recipients of federal funding to provide extensive language assistance to non-English speakers. Under the new order, agencies will have the flexibility to decide how and when to offer services in languages other than English.

It's not yet clear when Trump is expected to sign the executive order.

The move comes amid Trump's crusade to curb government support for programs promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. On his first day in office, the president signed an order directing federal agencies to terminate all "equity-related" grants or contracts and later signed a follow-up order requiring federal contractors to certify that they dont promote DEI.

The White House is defending the action, saying that while hundreds of languages are spoken across the United States, English is the most widely used. Also, the White House maintains that establishing a national language unifies the country and its citizens.

"Establishing English as the official language promotes unity, establishes efficiency in government operations, and creates a pathway for civic engagement," the White House wrote in a memo provided to ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

