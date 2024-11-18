Search continues for man accused of shooting ex in face during her Metro bus driving shift

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for the man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend - a Metro bus driver - in the face while she was on her break in Hollywood.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Vermont Avenue.

Police say she was standing on the sidewalk when 45-year-old Dorian Holt walked up to her, pulled out a handgun and fired, the LAPD said. Investigators said she was on her break and had parked the bus at that location to meet with Holt.

No one else was on the bus at the time of the incident. The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said Holt was last seen fleeing the scene on foot, wearing a black sweatshirt, dark pants and a black baseball cap with a white LA Dodgers logo.

Dorian Holt, 45, pictured in both images made public by the Los Angeles Police Department on Nov. 16, 2024.

"Metro is deeply saddened by the act of domestic violence that seriously injured a Metro employee while she was on the sidewalk during a bus layover near Hollywood and Vermont streets," Metro said in a statement. "Metro appreciates the quick response by the Los Angeles Fire Department, which transported our employee to a nearby hospital."

"Although the victim was on duty as an MTA bus driver, her duties were not a factor in the incident," LAPD said in a press release.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's Northeast station at 323-561-3211. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.