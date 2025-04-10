Downey priest charged with committing multiple sex crimes on a child, DA announced

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Downey priest was charged with committing multiple sex crimes on a child, the Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced Thursday.

Jaime Arriaga Pedroza, 41, was charged with one felony count of assault with intent to commit lewd acts upon a child and five felony counts of lewd act upon a child aged 14 or 15 by a person at least 10 years older.

Pedroza allegedly committed multiple lewd acts on a child aged 14 or 15 on or between Feb. 8 and March 21 while serving as a priest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Downey. On or about March 22, 2025, the defendant allegedly assaulted the victim with the intent to commit lewd acts upon a child.

"This case alleges unconscionable criminal conduct by a trusted religious leader," Hochman said. "I commend the bravery of the young victim for coming forward under such difficult circumstances."

Arriaga pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment on Monday and is being held without bail. A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for June 5.

If convicted as charged, Pedroza faces a possible maximum sentence of 14 years in state prison and would be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The 41-year-old was a deacon first and then a priest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Downey since January 2024.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles said they received the report on Arrianga on April 2. He was arrested the following day. The Archdiocese said he has been removed from the ministry.

The Archdiocese issued a statement saying, in part, "Allegations of misconduct against anyone serving in the Archdiocese are reported to law enforcement, fully investigated and, under the Zero-Tolerance Policy, anyone who is found to have harmed a minor is permanently removed from any capacity in the Archdiocese."

Additional victims or anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-LASD (5273). Information can be reported anonymously by phone to the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.